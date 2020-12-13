Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn UDF, BJP move SEC against CM's free vaccine announcement

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 13-12-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 14:58 IST
Oppn UDF, BJP move SEC against CM's free vaccine announcement

The Opposition Congress led UDF and BJP in Kerala on Sunday moved the State Election Commission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement that the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost, saying it violated the model code, as local body polls to four northern districts will be held on December 14. However, the ruling CPI(M) dismissed the charges as 'childish''.

United Democratic Front convener M M Hassan told reporters that the Front moved the SEC,as the announcement was a violation of the model code, given that the four northern districts are going to the polls on December 14. ''There was no urgency to make such an announcement,'' he said Senior Congress leader K C Joseph filed an online complaint in this regard with the SEC.

BJP state chief K Surendran, in his complaint, alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to woo voters through such announcements and it was a violation of the model code. Terming the charges as 'childish,' Left Democratic Front convener and CPI(M) state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan told reporters at Thrissur that the CM's statement was part of the ongoing COVID-19 treatment procedure in the state.

''The UDF allegation is childish. The COVID-19 treatment in the state is being provided free of cost. The announcement of giving the vaccine also free of cost was part of the process of him explaining details of the treatment,'' the LDF convener said.

The Chief Minister stated on Saturday that the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost to all people in Kerala. ''No one will be charged for the vaccine. This is the stand of the government,'' he told reporters at Kannur.

Vijayan also said the quantity of the vaccine that would be allotted to the state by the Centre was not yet known. The Centre on Tuesday said three COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration ofIndia's drug regulator and there is hope that early licensure is possible for all or any of them.

Five vaccine candidates are under different phases of clinical trials in the country..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the third and final day of the pink ball warm-up match between India and Australia A here on SundayIndia 194 and 3864 declared Australia 1st innings 108 all out Australia 2nd innings Marcus Harris c Prithvi Shaw b Shami 5 Joe ...

Pink Ball Warm Up: Ben and Jack shine in drawn game but India end with lot of positives

The Indian cricket team will head into the first day-night Test against Australia with a lot of optimism and happy selection dilemmas, having managed to tick most of the boxes before drawing the three-day pink-ball dress rehearsal against A...

Gunfight breaks out during search operation in JK's Poonch

A gunfight broke out between security forces and suspected terrorists on Sunday as police launched a search operation in the higher reaches of Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Police assisted by the Army pe...

Central forces should be deployed immediately in Bengal: Vijayvargiya

Claiming that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is banking on violence to return to power, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said central forces should be deployed immediately in West Bengal to put an en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020