Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 42.5% votes polled till 1 pm in 6th phase of J-K DDC polls

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:04 IST
Over 42.5% votes polled till 1 pm in 6th phase of J-K DDC polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday witnessed 42.79 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm across 31 constituencies in 18 districts, officials said. The polling has been smooth in the union territory so far with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere, they said.

Rajouri district in Jammu has recorded the highest voter turnout of 63.07 per cent so far, while Shopian district in south Kashmir the lowest at a meagre 3.66 per cent, the officials said. As per the figures released by the office of the State Election Commissioner, Jammu Division recorded 56.90 per cent voting, while Kashmir Division registered an overall polling percentage of 26.28 per cent up to 1 pm. The polling ended at 2 pm, but the final figures are yet to be released.

In Jammu Division, where most parts were engulfed by dense fog early in the morning, enthusiastic voters started thronging the polling stations at various places even before the start of the voting at 7 am. Rajouri district was followed in the voter turnout by Ramban at 61.91 per cent, Reasi (61.21), Poonch (60.73), Samba (60.61), Jammu (55.62), Udhampur (54.69), Doda (53.39) and Kathua (50.09), the officials said.

Similarly, in Kashmir Division, where most parts are reeling under subzero temperatures after the recent snowfall, Ganderbal recorded a voter turnout of 45.89 per cent, followed by Kupwarar (41.21), Kulgam (32.71), Budgam (27.44), Baramulla (26.68), Anantnag (20.95), Pulwama (6.80) and Shopian (3.66) till 1 pm, they said. In the sixth phase of the DDC polls, voting was held in 31 DDC constituencies -- 14 in Kashmir Division and 17 in Jammu Division.

For smooth conduct of the elections, 2,071 polling stations -- 1,208 in Kashmir Division and 863 in Jammu Division -- have been set up in this phase, where 7,48,301 electors (3,90,432 male and 3,57,869 female voters) were eligible to exercise their right to franchise. The maiden DDC elections, to be conducted in eight phases, commenced on November 28, and so far voters in 221 constituencies, out of total 280 across 20 districts, have registered their choice. While the first phase on November 28 recorded the highest 51.76 per cent polling, the subsequent phases on December 1, 4, 7 and 10 witnessed 48.62 per cent, 50.53 per cent, 50.08 per cent and 51.20 per cent polling, respectively.

The DDC polls, which are being held along with by-elections to panchayats, is the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir since it was reorganized as a union territory last year. Counting of votes is slated to take place on December 22.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the third and final day of the pink ball warm-up match between India and Australia A here on SundayIndia 194 and 3864 declared Australia 1st innings 108 all out Australia 2nd innings Marcus Harris c Prithvi Shaw b Shami 5 Joe ...

Pink Ball Warm Up: Ben and Jack shine in drawn game but India end with lot of positives

The Indian cricket team will head into the first day-night Test against Australia with a lot of optimism and happy selection dilemmas, having managed to tick most of the boxes before drawing the three-day pink-ball dress rehearsal against A...

Gunfight breaks out during search operation in JK's Poonch

A gunfight broke out between security forces and suspected terrorists on Sunday as police launched a search operation in the higher reaches of Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Police assisted by the Army pe...

Central forces should be deployed immediately in Bengal: Vijayvargiya

Claiming that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is banking on violence to return to power, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said central forces should be deployed immediately in West Bengal to put an en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020