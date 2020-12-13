Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister's remarks: Conduct surgical strike, Raut to BJP

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 17:16 IST
Union minister's remarks: Conduct surgical strike, Raut to BJP

Taking a dig at the BJP over Union minister Raosaheb Danve's claim that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing stir of farmers in Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has asked the Centre to conduct a ''surgical strike'' in this regard. Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since over the last two weeks demanding a repeal of the three agri laws enacted by the Centre in September this year, claiming that they would eliminate the Minimum Support Price (MSP) cushion.

The government has ruled out scrapping the legislations. Danve had stirred a controversy with his remarks that China and Pakistan were behind the protests being staged by cultivators, inviting sharp reactions from various quarters.

''The BJP is saying that Pakistan and China are behind the farmers' agitation in New Delhi. Defence Minister belongs to the BJP. The BJP should conduct a surgical strike in this regard,'' Raut told reporters on Saturday. He said the agitating farmers hailing from Punjab and Haryana have stood their ground despite the use of force by the Union government.

''If the Union government takes two steps backward for the welfare of farmers, it will not lower its value. The government should retreat and hold discussions on the farm laws in the Lok Sabha again and re-introduce these laws as per the expectations of the farmers,'' Raut added. Alleging that the Central government was using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to trouble political opponents, Raut backed Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik who was recently questioned by the Central agency in connection with an alleged money laundering case in Mumbai.

''Central agencies like the ED and the CBI should not act like BJP activists. I have a list of 120 people from the BJP, which I will hand over to the ED soon,'' he said. Responding to a query, Raut said, ''Though the Shiv Sena is not part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), if a leader from Maharashtra becomes the UPA chairperson, we will welcome it''.

Recently, the NCP dismissed a speculation of its chief Sharad Pawar helming the UPA. In view of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress winning four of the six seats in Legislative Council polls for teachers and graduates constituencies, Raut said the ruling dispensation will contest the upcoming civic polls together.

He said the Sena will install its mayors in Mumbai and Nashik, where civic polls are due..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parts Kashmir of record sub-zero minimum temps; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.6 deg C

Half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg being the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday registering a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam touris...

Delhi reports 1,984 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

As many as 1,984 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases in the national capital to 6,07,454, the Delhi health department informed on Sunday. According to the department, Delhi reported 33 deaths i...

Odd News Roundup: Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector and Mexican archaeologists uncover facade

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocksFor more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back to...

Former Guj milk marketing fed chief held in embezzlement case

Vipul Chaudhary, former chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF has been arrested for his alleged role in a Rs 14.8 crore embezzlement case involving bonus of employees of a Mehsana-based dairy entity to which he was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020