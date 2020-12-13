Left Menu
Brexit deal clearly very difficult, but possible - Ireland's Coveney

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 17:34 IST
Brexit deal clearly very difficult, but possible - Ireland's Coveney
A joint statement by Britain and the European Union that trade talks will continue is a good signal, Ireland's foreign minister said on Sunday, describing a post-Brexit trade deal as clearly very difficult, but possible.

"Time to hold our nerve and allow the negotiators to inch progress forward - even at this late stage. Joint statement on Brexit negotiations is a good signal. A deal clearly very difficult, but possible," Simon Coveney said on Twitter

