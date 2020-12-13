Left Menu
Development News Edition

We're far apart on Brexit trade deal, says British PM Johnson

A no-trade deal exit, though was the most likely outcome, he said. "But I've got to repeat the most likely thing now is of course that we have to get ready for WTO-terms, Australia terms," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:30 IST
We're far apart on Brexit trade deal, says British PM Johnson

Britain and the European Union are very far apart on key issues in Brexit trade talks so people should be prepared for a no-deal on Dec. 31, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday. "I'm afraid we're still very far apart on some key things, but where there is life there's hope, we're going to keep talking to see what we can do, the UK certainly won't be walking away from the talks," Johnson told reporters.

Johnson added that a deal was there to be done if the EU wanted one. He said would go the extra mile and repeated his offer to speak to other EU leaders. A no-trade deal exit, though was the most likely outcome, he said.

"But I've got to repeat the most likely thing now is of course that we have to get ready for WTO-terms, Australia terms," he said.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3,717 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 3,083 recover, 70 die

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 18,80,416 with the addition of 3,717 cases, the state health department said. The virus claimed the lives of 70 patients, which pushed the fatality count in the state to 48,209, it said.A t...

Parts Kashmir of record sub-zero minimum temps; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.6 deg C

Half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg being the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday registering a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam touris...

Delhi reports 1,984 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

As many as 1,984 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases in the national capital to 6,07,454, the Delhi health department informed on Sunday. According to the department, Delhi reported 33 deaths i...

Odd News Roundup: Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector and Mexican archaeologists uncover facade

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocksFor more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020