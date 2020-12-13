51.5 pc polling recorded in sixth phase of DDC elections across J-K

A total of 51.51 per cent polling was recorded in the sixth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections, said KK Sharma, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on Sunday. While addressing the media after the culmination of the sixth phase of DDC polls, Sharma said that the people have once again "reaffirmed their faith in the democratic system" by actively participating in the process underway to strengthen the same.

SEC said that polling was peaceful and people participated enthusiastically despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir division and some hilly areas of Jammu division. "Polling has been peaceful in the poll going 31 constituencies of DDC including 14 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division that witnessed 51.51 per cent of polling. The polling was held in 2071 polling stations including 1208 from Kashmir division and 863 from Jammu division," he said.

"Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 68.56 per cent with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 76.78 per cent followed by Rajouri district with 74.03 per cent and 74.02 per cent voting recorded in Reasi district. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Kathua district which recorded 60.95 per cent. The Kashmir Division recorded 31.55 per cent average voter turnout with Ganderbal district recording the highest polling at 58.45 per cent followed by Kupwara District at 51.08 per cent and Bandipora with around 47.66 per cent polling," he added. He further said that 3,85,606 (2,07,223 male and 1,78,383 female votes) people exercised their right to franchise for the sixth phase across the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

SEC Sharma said that counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to poll in the sixth phase is being conducted immediately after the close of poll and results shall be declared.

