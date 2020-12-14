Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gurung slams BJP, iterates support to Mamata in next year's Bengal polls

Hence, we have decided to vote for didi in the upcoming Assembly polls, Gurung, who resurfaced in Kolkata in October after absconding for three years since 2017 with several cases pending against him, said.His return to the hills has been opposed by the Binoy Tamang faction of the GJM.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 00:22 IST
Gurung slams BJP, iterates support to Mamata in next year's Bengal polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung iterated his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 state Assembly polls at a public rally in Alipurduar district on Sunday. He slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for ''never being serious'' about finding a permanent solution to the statehood issue of the Gorkhas, who have made so much sacrifices for the country.

''Please answer (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, what did you do for a permanent solution to our demand? Your party only gave promises but never fulfilled those,'' Gurung told a rally at Birpara in the Dooars foothills area of the district, which is inhabited by a large number of Gorkhas. In contrast, Banerjee never failed to fulfil her promises to the community as regards development and economic progress, he said.

''We have seen that didi (Banerjee) fulfils, implements what she promises. She never gives empty promises. She has done a lot for the hills within her ability. ''Hence, we have decided to vote for didi in the upcoming Assembly polls,'' Gurung, who resurfaced in Kolkata in October after absconding for three years since 2017 with several cases pending against him, said.

His return to the hills has been opposed by the Binoy Tamang faction of the GJM. Opposition parties maintain that with several criminal cases pending against Gurung in connection with the mayhem and arson in the hills since 2017, it was unethical for the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) to have an understanding with him to get a few seats in the hills and the Dooars belt.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Sports News Roundup: Gretzky rookie card sells for record; Mets hire Porter to fill GM post and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight; Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Insider Q&A: Aman Narang, CEO of the payments company Toast

The coronavirus outbreak has crushed many restaurants and forced those that have survived to become more creative. Its not just about deliveries and al fresco dining. Or about the use of services like Grubhub and DoorDash, whose stock jumpe...

11 migrants found dead off of Venezuela's eastern coast

Eleven people believed to have traveled from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago were found dead in waters near the South American nations coast, Trinidad and Tobagos coast guard said on Sunday. At least 40,000 Venezuelans live in Trinidad and...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Treasury breached by hackers backed by foreign government - sources

A sophisticated hacking group backed by a foreign government stole information from the U.S. Treasury Department and a U.S. agency responsible for deciding policy around the internet and telecommunications, according to people familiar with...

Purchases below MSP should be declared illegal; bar pvt players from doing so: SJM

Amid an ongoing protest against the recent farm laws, RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM suggested a few amendments in the legislations on Sunday to overcome drawbacks and asserted that the governments intent in bringing the laws was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020