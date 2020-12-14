Left Menu
Development News Edition

From beginning I am standing with farmers: Kejriwal slams Punjab CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh stating that from the beginning he was standing in support of the farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 10:56 IST
From beginning I am standing with farmers: Kejriwal slams Punjab CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh stating that from the beginning he was standing in support of the farmers. In a tweet in Hindi, citing a media report Kejriwal said, "Captain ji from the beginning I am standing with the farmers. I fought with the Centre and did now allow the stadiums in Delhi to become jails. I am serving the farmers."

Levelling allegations against the Punjab Chief Minister, Kejriwal asked, "You have done setting with the Centre to get the ED case on your son forgiven, sold the farmers agitation? Why?"In another tweet, Kejriwal said, "Fast is pious. Wherever you are, do fast for farmers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, the victory will be of farmers." Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister had targeted his Delhi counterpart Kejriwal for exploiting the ongoing agitation of the farmers to further the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) petty electoral agenda in Punjab with "blatant lies and brazenly false propaganda".

Cornering Kejriwal, the Punjab Chief Minister went on to call the AAP chief a "shameless liar". "In sharp contrast to the Kejriwal government in Delhi, which had been thriving on Ambani crumbs and had been touting its power reforms under the Reliance-run BSES as its biggest achievement, the Punjab government had neither signed any agreement with Adani Power nor was even aware of the private players bidding for power purchase in the state," Captain Amarinder said in an official release.

Responding to Kejriwal's announcement that he will hold a one-day fast in support of farmers, the Punjab Chief Minister quipped: "In fact, the Kejriwal government that was shamelessly notifying one of the "black farm laws" on November 23, at a time when farmers were preparing to march to Delhi to protest these very farm laws. And now they are indulging in theatrics by announcing that they would be sitting on fast in support of the farmers' hunger strike on Monday." Farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fast in support of protesting farmers, appeals Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, and asserted that farmers will win in the end. Kejriwal is holding a one-day fast in support of the farmers protes...

MyLogistics training 500 SpiceXpress employees on cold chain vaccine handling

logistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJets cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday. The Delhi-based training academy stated in the release that it is prov...

JSW Steel's credit profile unaffected by proposed tap issuance: Moody's

JSW Steel Ltds credit profile will remain unaffected by the tap offering on existing 500 million dollar senior unsecured notes issued in October by Periama Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of JSW, Moodys Investors Service sa...

Maha BJP legislators protest over Maratha quota issue

Legislators of the Opposition BJP squatted on the stairs of the VidhanBhavan building here on Monday to protest against the Maharashtra governments lackadaisical attitude towards the Maratha quota and farmers issues. The protest was held be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020