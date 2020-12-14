Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-When and how states' electors cast their votes for U.S. president

Democrat Joe Biden's journey to the White House is set to cross an important threshold on Monday when the U.S. Electoral College formally picks the winner of November's presidential election amid an effort by President Donald Trump to reverse his loss. Electors will gather in state capitols across the country on Monday to formally confirm Biden's win.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:31 IST
FACTBOX-When and how states' electors cast their votes for U.S. president

Democrat Joe Biden's journey to the White House is set to cross an important threshold on Monday when the U.S. Electoral College formally picks the winner of November's presidential election amid an effort by President Donald Trump to reverse his loss.

Electors will gather in state capitols across the country on Monday to formally confirm Biden's win. Below are states where Trump is trying but failing to overturn Biden's victory through lawsuits and a pressure campaign on state officials to throw out the results and declare him the winner. State lawmakers and governors have largely dismissed the idea.

NEVADA The meeting of the state's six electors will be entirely virtual, taking place via Zoom at 8:30 a.m. local time (1630 GMT), according to the office of Nevada's Secretary of State, which is organizing the event.

GEORGIA The state's 16 electors will meet in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta at 12 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).

ARIZONA The state's 11 electors will meet at 10 a.m. local time (1700 GMT) in Phoenix. The office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, which is organizing the event, has not disclosed the specific location where electors will meet, instead saying that the event would be broadcast live on Hobbs' Facebook page.

WISCONSIN The state's 10 electors will meet in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison at 12 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).

MICHIGAN The state's 16 electors will meet in the state legislature's Senate chamber in Lansing, Michigan, at 2 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

PENNSYLVANIA The state's 20 electors are expected to meet in Harrisburg, though Pennsylvania's Department of State has not yet released details on the meeting.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PDP leader's PSO shot dead in Srinagar

Manzoor Ahmad, the Personal Security Officer PSO of a PDP leader, who got injured in a terrorist attack on Monday in Srinagar, has succumbed to his injuries.According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had fired on the PSO in t...

Working to transform Guwahati as gateway to Southeast Asia: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday that his government was working to transform Guwahati as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Sonowal said the state is...

Have great moves in store if Aus plan to dish out 'chin music', says Gill

India batsman Shubman Gill has said that the Virat Kohli-led side has the ability to dish out quality bouncers and now the trend has changed of India being on the receiving end of chin music. The first Test of the four-match series between ...

Countries across world understood we were right about Pakistan being fountainhead of terrorism: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Countries across world understood we were right about Pakistan being fountainhead of terrorism Defence Minister Rajnath Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020