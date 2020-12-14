Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra Council pays tributes to departed members

Lauding Pradhan, who died in July this year, Parab said the former served in Indian Administrative Service IAS from 1952 to 1986.Pradhan, who had served as the governor of Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh, also worked as Maharashtra chief secretary, Union home, commerce and defence secretary and private secretary of former deputy prime minister Yashwantrao Chavan, Parab noted.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:13 IST
Maharashtra Council pays tributes to departed members

Maharashtra ministers and lawmakers on Monday paid tributes to some Legislative Council members, including former Union Home Secretary Ram Pradhan, who died in the recent past. On the first day of the state Legislature's winter session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab moved a condolence motion in the Upper House, expressing grief over the deaths of Pradhan, former state minister Vinayakrao Patil and ex-Council member Sandesh Kondvilkar.

''The House expresses its extreme grief over the demise of Pradhan, Patil and Kondvilkar,'' he said. Lauding Pradhan, who died in July this year, Parab said the former served in Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from 1952 to 1986.

Pradhan, who had served as the governor of Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh, also worked as Maharashtra chief secretary, Union home, commerce and defence secretary and private secretary of former deputy prime minister Yashwantrao Chavan, Parab noted. Pradhan played an important role in Assam and Punjab accords, and Mizoram peace accord. He also did an excellent job as head of the committee formed to review security after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack of 2008, the minister said.

''His image was that of a very studious and excellent administrator. Pradhan became MLC in 1990...he was a tall personality,'' Parab added. Leader of the Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar also paid glowing tributes to Pradhan.

Paying homage to Vinayakrao Patil, who died in October this year, Darekar said, ''He had all the knowledge of farming...I had seen his Nilgiri (trees) farming. People were affectionate to him beyond party lines.'' Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also spoke on the motion and lauded former MLC Sandesh Kondvilkar. ''Kondvilkar never carried himself as a leader, but as a worker,'' Bhujbal said.

Legislative Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil, Congress's Sharad Ranpise, Vijay alias Bhai Girkar of the BJP, among others, also paid tributes to the departed MLCs..

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Continued talks shows route exists to Brexit deal, says UK minister Lewis

The fact that British and European Union negotiators have agreed to continue talking shows both sides can see there is a route to a deal, the British governments Northern Ireland minister said on Monday.Where there is a possibility of a dea...

Welspun One gives on lease 9 lakh sq ft warehousing space in MMR to FM Logistic India

Welspun One Logistics Parks will provide on lease around 9 lakh sq ft warehousing space to FM Logistic India in its flagship project at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Third party logistic 3PL service provider FM Logistic India has entered into a ...

About 2,000 shops shut seeking steps to stop elephant menace

Nearly 2,000 shops downed shutters on Monday in Gudalur area of Nilgiris district, demanding an end to elephant menace which had led to the killing of people in the last five days. The shops in Pandalur, Nagudani, Devala, Cherampad and near...

Prior EC for industries: NGT issues show cause notice to Centre, Haryana govt

The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Centre and the Haryana government to show cause why the order allowing manufacturers of formaldehyde to operate without prior environmental clearance be not stayed. A bench headed by NGT ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020