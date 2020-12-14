BJD to observe Foundation Day in all assembly segments & urban pockets

Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will observe its Foundation Day on December 26 in all the assembly segments and urban pockets of the state, a senior party leader said. This time the party will observe the Foundation Day in all the urban areas across the state as per the direction of party president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, BJD vice president Debiprasad Mishra said on Sunday.

The BJD was established in 1997 after the demise of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, also the father of Naveen Patnaik. The state is likely to go for the urban polls in 2021, official sources said.

Odisha has 114 urban local bodies including 5 municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 61 notified area council (NAC). The BJD is trying to woo urban voters with a number of schemes as the BJP had performed well in the urban areas in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly election.

Mishra said the party has convened two crucial meetings ahead of party's Foundation Day. While the BJD Executive Body meeting will be held on December 20, the State Council meeting of the party has been scheduled on December 21, Mishra said.

BJD general secretary (headquarters) Sanjay Das Burma said that all party legislators, MPs and members of the state council will attend the State Council meeting scheduled on December 21. Some political drafts will be received and proposals will be approved at the State Council Meeting said BJD general secretary Atanu S Nayak.

The party will hold a discussion on the future course of action to strengthen the organisation at grassroots. This apart, the party will also decide the strategies to fight elections against rival parties, he said..