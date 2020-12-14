Congress leader meets JD(S) patriarch after invite from party

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI): Senior Congress leader C M Ibrahim met JD (S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Monday, sparking off speculation that the former would quit the grand old party soon. The meeting comes a couple of days after Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar met Ibrahim, an MLC, and reportedly requested him not to leave the party.

JD(S) legislature party leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had on December 7 visited Ibrahim's house and invited him to return to the party. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) MLA R Manjunath and party leader Suresh Babu were present at the meeting today.

At the meeting in the former Prime Minister Gowda's residence today, the leaders are said to have discussed prospects of joining the party and the political developments, sources said. According to them, Ibrahim is said to be eyeing the JD(S) state president's post.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ibrahim termed it as a courtesy visit and said his bonding with Gowda is like that of a father and son. ''I am touring various parts of the state from tomorrow to gather views (about the next political move). I have told Gowda that I will convey my decision based on them as it is a political decision,'' he said.

Further stating that he had conveyed the same also to Shivakumar who had met him, Ibrahim, replying to a query, said he did not get a suitable position in the Congress and had even raised the issue at appropriate fora. Kumaraswamy, speaking to reporters, said Ibrahim discussed with Gowda various issues. It seems the Congress leader wants to return to the JD(S), he said.

''He (Congress MLC) has already taken a step to take up the responsibility of organising the party. After visiting several parts of the state and gathering opinion of his well- wishers, he will let you know,'' Kamaraswamy said, adding that Congress leaders had gone to meet Ibrahim only after his visit. Ibrahim, a former Union Minister and a one-time close associate of Gowda, had joined Congress in 2008.

According to sources, he has been upset with the party particularly with Siddaramaiah after he (Ibrahim) was not considered for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council currently occupied by S R Patil, who is also considered to be close to the former Chief Minister. KPCC president Shivakumar, who had met Ibrahim at the his residence on Saturday, had tried to convince him not to quit the Congress, sources said.

Ibrahim had left JD(S) after the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He was also associated with ''AHINDA'', a social movement forged by minorities, backwards and dalits in Karnataka, led by Siddaramaiah before both joined the Congress.