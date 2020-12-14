Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid to revive Kansas voting restriction

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Kansas to revive a restrictive Republican-backed law that required documentation of citizenship for voter registration - a measure struck down by lower courts for disenfranchising qualified voters. The justices turned away the state's appeal of an April ruling by the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that threw out the law, which was championed by Republican former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, an ally of President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:24 IST
U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid to revive Kansas voting restriction
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Kansas to revive a restrictive Republican-backed law that required documentation of citizenship for voter registration - a measure struck down by lower courts for disenfranchising qualified voters.

The justices turned away the state's appeal of an April ruling by the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that threw out the law, which was championed by Republican former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, an ally of President Donald Trump. The law, which took effect in 2013, required people seeking to register to vote in Kansas to present a U.S. passport, birth certificate or other proof of citizenship. Critics of the law described it as a voter-suppression measure. Kobach is a prominent supporter of measures aimed at making it more difficult for people to vote. Kobach, like Trump, has pressed unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in U.S. elections such as non-citizens casting ballots.

In 2018, U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson found that the law "disproportionately impacted duly qualified registration applicants, while only nominally preventing non-citizen voter registration." Robinson also found Kobach in contempt of court during the trial and chided him for legal missteps. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed suit in 2016 challenging the Kansas measure as a violation of a federal law called the National Voter Registration Act, which allows people to register to vote at state motor vehicles offices with no more documentation than they would need to obtain a driver's license.

The challengers also said the law violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment by imposing a burden on the right to vote. The ACLU said the law disenfranchised 31,000 people during the three years it was in effect. Kansas was the only state that required voters to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote, according to the ACLU. Other states require people to sign a statement under penalty of perjury or provide a driver's license number.

Trump appointed Kobach to help lead a commission to look into alleged voting fraud but shut down the effort in 2018. The Supreme Court in 2008 upheld laws that require people to show a photo identification card when voting. Democrats have accused Republicans at the national and state levels of pursuing policies aimed at making it harder to register to vote and cast ballots in a bid to disenfranchise Democratic-leaning voters. Republicans have defended the measures as necessary to combat voter fraud.

The court rejected the Kansas appeal three days after acting in a major voting case, with the justices on Friday rebuffing a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states - a likely fatal blow to his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Explosives-laden boat hits fuel ship at Saudi port, ministry says

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that a fuel transport ship anchored at a Jeddah terminal was attacked by an explosive-laden boat, after shipping firm Hafnia said that one of its oil tankers, the BW Rhine, had been hit by an unidentified externa...

US STOCKS-Wall St cheered by vaccine roll-out, mega M&A activity

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals. ...

Tech giants face fines up to 10% of turnover for EU rule breaches, source says

Tech giants which control access and data to their platforms could be fined up to 10 of their annual turnover for violating rules aimed at curbing their power, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The proposed rules, to be anno...

577 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 83,006 on Monday with 577 more people testing positive, while six more infected patients died. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 164 cases, Nainital 88, Pauri 80, Champawat 39, Haridwar 39,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020