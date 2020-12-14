Left Menu
London to be placed in England's top tier of COVID restrictions, Mirror reports

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:26 IST
London is to be moved up into "Very High alert", the most restrictive level of England's tiered COVID-19 restrictions system, the Daily Mirror's political editor reported, citing lawmakers she said had heard the news from the health minister.

"MPs on call with Health Secretary Matt Hancock say he has confirmed London and parts of Hertfordshire and Essex to move into Tier 3," Pippa Crerar said on Twitter.

Hancock was due to address the House of Commons later on Monday.

