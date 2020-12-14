Left Menu
Let go of hands of 'election financiers', hold hands of country's 'annadaatas': Cong to govt

Updated: 14-12-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:33 IST
The Congress on Monday attacked the Centre over the farmers' day-long hunger strike, saying the government should let go of the hands of ''election financiers'' and hold the hands of the country's food providers by repealing the new farm laws. Leaders of around 32 farmer unions observed a day-long hunger strike at Delhi's Singhu border on Monday to protest against the Centre's new farm laws. The unions claimed that demonstrations were also held at various district headquarters across the country.

''For the first time in 73 years, the farmers who feed the nation are on a hunger strike throughout the country. How many more 'achche din' you will bring Modi ji!'' Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. ''Let go of the hands of election financiers and hold the hands of 'annadaatas' (food providers), wipe their tears and apologise, while taking back the three black laws,'' he said.

Responding to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's remarks that the government's wish is that farmers come for clause-by-clause discussion, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, ''Why didn't Modi Sarkar allow a Parliament Committee to examine the 3 Farm Bills clause-by-clause when the Opposition demanded it in September? Now it says it is ready. Ridiculous!'' Hitting out at the government, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari alleged that first the government labelled farmers as Khalistanis, then Pakistanis and then terrorists and now 'Tudke Tudke Gang'. ''Govt seems to have lost it. Does it take rocket science to understand that they are 'FARMERS-KISANS' worried about their & their children's future,'' he tweeted. Tewari's remarks came a day after Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said stern action will be taken against nation breakers ''Tukde Tukde Gang'' trying to take advantage of farmers movement against the new farm laws.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Who is the real 'Tukde Tukde Gang': Those who don't see citizens as equals, those who spread hate in society, those who spread fear with their policies, those who praise Godse...not our farmers!'' Tagging a media report on BJP MP Pragya Thakur's remarks claiming a 'shudra' (fourth and lowest of the traditional varnas as per scriptures) feels bad for lack of understanding, Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Modi ji, till when will the BJPites bind the Dalits and the poor with the varna system and insult them.'' ''Another attempt to do away with the SC/ST reservation. BJP should end its malfeasance towards SC/ST. Will you take action against Pragya,'' he asked. In controversial remarks, Thakur said on Sunday, ''A kshatriya doesn't feel bad if we call them kshatriya. A brahmin doesn't feel bad if we call them brahmin. A vaishya doesn't feel bad if we call them vaishya. But a shudra feels bad if we call them shudra, what is the reason? Because they don't understand.'' Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the government on two different issues.

Tagging a media report which claimed that 10 per cent of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the government had been disbursed, Gandhi tweeted, ''Election 'jumla' -- Rs 15 lakh in accounts. Carona (coronavirus) jumla -- package of Rs 20 lakh crore.'' In another tweet Gandhi tagged a TV news clipping in which a Wall Street Journal media report was cited to claim that Facebook feared cracking down on a right-wing group for negative impact on projects and staff. ''Further confirmation that BJP-RSS control Facebook in India,'' Gandhi tweeted along with the clip..

