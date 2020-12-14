Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rouhani says Iran can move beyond row with Turkey over Erdogan poem

"He always recites poetry in his speeches." Azeris are the largest minority in Iran, and millions live in an Iranian region which shares the same name as the independent state of Azerbaijan, a former Soviet Republic.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:49 IST
Rouhani says Iran can move beyond row with Turkey over Erdogan poem
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: ANI

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday Tehran could move past a diplomatic quarrel with Turkey over a poem recited by President Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to Azerbaijan, which Tehran had called a threat to its territorial integrity. Iran summoned Turkey's envoy last week after Erdogan recited an Azeri-Iranian poem lamenting the 19th century division of Azerbaijan's territory between Russia and Iran. Tehran appeared concerned his remarks questioned Iran's territorial integrity and could fan separatist tendencies among its Azeri minority.

"In my opinion, with the explanations (Turkish officials) gave, we can move beyond this issue, but the sensitivity of our people is very important," Rouhani told a televised news conference in Tehran "Based on my past knowledge of Mr Erdogan, it is very unlikely that he had any intention of insulting our territorial integrity," Rouhani said. "He always recites poetry in his speeches."

Azeris are the largest minority in Iran, and millions live in an Iranian region which shares the same name as the independent state of Azerbaijan, a former Soviet Republic. Azeris speak a language very similar to Turkish, while mostly observing Shi'ite Islam, Iran's state religion. Turkey has become a close ally of Azerbaijan, helping it make major territorial gains against Armenians in a war that ended with a ceasefire last month.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why us again? Italy suffers disproportionate toll in second COVID wave

In late November doctor Maurizio Cappiello visited more than 130 patients in the emergency room of Cardarelli hospital, in the southern Italian city of Naples. More than two-thirds had COVID-19. The virus which was limited mainly to Italys ...

German baker makes Christmas stollen fit for a queen

Basti Bruecklmaier shows off a selection of nuts and raisins over which he pours flour, sugar, butter and a secret blend of spices to make one of Germanys tastiest treats - and some of his stollen is destined for Britains Queen Elizabeth. T...

Women self-help groups to get Rs 50,000: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced that women self-help groups engaged in making LED lights will be given a revolving fund of Rs 50,000. The announcement was made by the chief minister while addressing a fu...

Vigyan Yatra flagged off ahead IISF 2020

The Indian Association of the Cultivation of Science IACS, Kolkata, recently organised the Vigyan Yatra, a promotional activity of the India International Science Festival, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Monday. The sixth ed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020