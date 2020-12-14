SP, Cong, BSP misleading farmers on agri laws: Radha Mohan Singh

Former Union minister and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh BJP Radha Mohan Singh on Monday claimed the SP, Congress and BSP were creating ''confusion'' among farmers and misleading them on the new agri laws. Singh, who is the BJP national vice president, said the new laws would benefit farmers and help them double their income by removing brokers and middlemen.

''The SP, Congress and BSP are trying to create confusion among farmers on new farm laws but they will not succeed. The farmers will not come under their influence,'' Singh said while addressing a 'kisan sammelan' (farmers' meeting) in Basti and Ayodhya. Singh said the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress ''never thought of farmers'' when they were in power. ''Now, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a decision in the interest of farmers, they are doing vote bank politics and vitiating the atmosphere,'' he said. To make people aware about the new farm laws, the ruling BJP is organising 'kisan sammelans' at various places in Uttar Pradesh starting from Monday. These meetings will be held till December 18.

Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will on Tuesday address separate farmers' meeting in Gonda and Varanasi respectively..