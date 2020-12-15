Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman from PoK contesting J-K DDC polls, says 'development is top priority'

Somia Sadaf, who was born in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is among several female candidates contesting the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:33 IST
Woman from PoK contesting J-K DDC polls, says 'development is top priority'
Somia Sadaf speaking to ANI in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Image Credit: ANI

Somia Sadaf, who was born in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is among several female candidates contesting the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Sadaf is contesting from Drugmulla constituency in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

She had married a Kashmiri, Abdul Majeed Bhat, a resident of Batargam village of Kupwara when he crossed the border for arms training. However, instead of picking arms, he opted to live a decent life by starting his own business in Muzaffarabad, where he met Sadaf and later married her. Later both husband and wife came back to Kashmir under the rehabilitation policy announced by the then National Conference (NC) government headed by Omar Abdullah in 2010.

Speaking to ANI, Sadaf said that she said that initially she was not interested in the DDC polls but people in her area asked her to contest the polls. "I was born in Muzaffarabad. We came back to Kashmir in 2010. However, I experienced harsh times when I first came here along with my husband. We started life from zero. I know what the pain of a poor person is. It is another reason why I decided to contest the elections," she said.

A few years ago, Sadaf joined Umeed, a Central government initiative to alleviate poverty among women in Jammu and Kashmir. Later, the administration encouraged her to motivate other women in Kupwara to launch self-help groups. On being asked about her plans on winning the elections, Sadaf, who has completed her Masters from Maulana Azad National Urdu University, asserted that she is willing to work for all and encourage youths to start their own business ventures as it is not possible for the government to provide government jobs to everyone.

"If I win the election, then my priority would be to do the development in the area," she said. The DDC polls are being held in eight phases and will continue till December 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 22. The elections are the first being held after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple Fitness+ service now available; starts at USD9.99 per month

The Apple Fitness, a new fitness service built around Apple Watch is now available to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV owners. The service allows users to choose from a catalog of workouts led by celebrated and passionate trainers who are special...

Mexico adds 5,930 new Covid-19 cases, 345 deaths

Mexico City Mexico, December 15 ANIXinhua Mexico reported 5,930 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national total to 1,255,974, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, the countrys death toll from the virus increased by 345 to ...

How moon controls release of methane in Arctic Ocean, new study

A study lead by University in Tromso UIT The Arctic University of Norway has claimed that the moon has a role to play in controlling the amount of methane gas released by the Arctic Ocean. The Arctic Ocean, according to various researches l...

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020