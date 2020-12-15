Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over its stand on dissenting voices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Central government over its stand on dissenting voices in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 09:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over its stand on dissenting voices
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Central government over its stand on dissenting voices in the country. In a tweet, the former Congress president said, "For Modi Govt: Dissenting students are anti-nationals. Concerned citizens are urban naxals. Migrant labourers are Covid carriers. Rape victims are nobody. Protesting farmers are Khalistani. And Crony capitalists are best friends."

Over the past few months, the Congress leader has been critical of the NDA government over its policies various issues including farm laws, the economic condition of the country and the handling of COVID-19 situation. Earlier, attacking the Union government over the issue of deaths of protesting farmers, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked how many more 'sacrifices have to be made' before the three agriculture sector laws will be repealed by the government.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNESCO, AWHF organize workshop to take stock of World Heritage sites in Eastern African region

UNESCO and the African World Heritage Fund AWHF hosted an online workshop for World Heritage Site Managers in the Eastern Africa region on 4 December 2020, which focused on the sustainable management of World Heritage properties in the fram...

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 release date, Vegeta pulls powers from other fighters

The manga lovers are excited as they are just five days behind the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67. We all are ardently waiting for its release mainly after learning that it will start with a new manga story after the completion of ...

Stocks turn bearish amid broad-based selloff

Equity benchmark indices dropped by 0.7 per cent during early hours on Tuesday as traders booked profits amid weak signals from Asian markets. Investor sentiment was also dampened by increasing COVID-19 deaths globally and restrictions over...

Anti Corruption Bureau arrests Sub Inspector for taking bribe

A Sub Inspector of policewas arrested by the Anti-Corruption Burea ACB whileallegedly accepting a bribe from a person in JharkhandsPalamu district, officials said on TuesdaySub-inspector Awadh Kishore Pandey was the in-chargeof the Naugadha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020