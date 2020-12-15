Left Menu
AAP to contest 2022 UP Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022. "In eight years, the AAP formed government thrice in Delhi and has come out as main opposition in Punjab. We will fight Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022," Kejriwal said.

"Many brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh live in Delhi. When AAP formed govt third time in Delhi, then many people belonging to UP gave us suggestions that we should contest polls in the state. They said that they were unhappy from the present parties in the state," he added. On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will form the alliance with smaller parties in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to media when asked about the party's alliance in the upcoming Assembly election in the state to stop the BJP, Yadav said, "Samajwadi Party will forge an alliance with smaller parties. Our experience has not been good with big parties." The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "We are hopeful that in 2022 Samajwadi party will form the government in the state with the majority."

BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member UP Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7. (ANI)

