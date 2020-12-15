HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

These are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL21 MEA-INDO-UK-TALKS Jaishankar and British foreign secretary hold talks, discuss ways of expanding cooperation New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to expand cooperation in a range of sectors such as trade, defence, education, environment and health. DEL25 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES 22,065 daily new cases of COVID-19 recorded after 161 days, caseload crosses 99 lakh New Delhi: India's daily COVID-19 case count fell below 23,000 after a little over five months, while the national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

DEL23 AAP-KEJRIWAL-UP Aam Aadmi Party will contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022. DEL14 HOUSEHOLDS-CLEAN FUEL SURVEY Less than 45 pc of households in five states use clean fuel for cooking: Govt survey New Delhi: Less than 45 per cent of households use clean fuel for cooking in five states, including Bihar and West Bengal, the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) has revealed.

BOM2 MP-DIAMOND-FARMER MP farmer turns millionaire after finding Rs 60 lakh diamond Panna: A farmer from Madhya Pradesh has become a millionaire after finding a 14.98 carat diamond which has fetched Rs 60.60 lakh at an auction, officials said on Tuesday. CAL1 WB-BUDDHADEB-DISCHARGE Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee discharged from hospital Kolkata: Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, nearly a week after being admitted for breathing troubles.

MDS3 TL-VIRUS-LD CASES Telangana Transport Minister tests COVID-19 positive, state tally at 2.78 lakh Hyderabad: Telangana Minister P Ajay Kumar on Tueday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, as the state's overall COVID-19 tally touched 2.78 lakh with the addition of 491 fresh infections. BOM3 MH-ASSEMBLY-PRIVILEGES Notices against Arnab, Kangana: Privileges panel gets more time Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday extended time for the privileges committee to submit its report on breach of privilege notices against Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut till the last day of the next Legislature session.

FOREIGN FGN14 US-MODI-LAWSUIT-DISMISS US court terminates USD 100-million lawsuit against PM Modi, Amit Shah Washington: A US court has dismissed a USD 100-million lawsuit filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the litigants - a separatist Kashmir Khalistan outfit and two associates - failed to appear before it at two scheduled hearings. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 VIRUS-UN-INDIA Collaboration, not confusion, is best response to COVID-19 pandemic: India at UN United Nations: India has said its vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which has highlighted gaps in global cooperation and underlined the need for the international community to respond to the pandemic with collaboration and not confusion. By Yoshita Singh