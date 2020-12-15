Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers protesting against farm laws not misguided: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that farmers protesting against the three farm laws are not misguided.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:56 IST
Farmers protesting against farm laws not misguided: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that farmers protesting against the three farm laws are not misguided. Responding to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's statement that farmers have been misled, Raut said, "When farmers from Punjab voted for you, were they misled then? When they vote for you then there is no misguiding. When they raise voice against you in democracy, then you say they are misguided or kept in the dark. This is wrong."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said photographs of those "who have nothing to do directly or indirectly with demands of farmers" have been seen during the protest over three farm laws, noting that photo of a "jailed person" from Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district was seen in the protest and also of people "who gave anti-national speeches in Delhi". Yesterday Gadkari had said, "People who gave anti-national speeches in Delhi, who have no relation with the country and farmers, who have nothing to do directly or indirectly with the demands of farmers, their photos have been seen. Please tell me how they came in this. There are some elements who are trying to mislead the farmers by taking advantage of the agitation. I feel it is wrong."

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's tweet, the Shiv Sena leader said, "What Rahul Gandhi has said is the feeling of the country. When something happens in JNU or when some students protest you call them anti-national. Whoever speaks against the government is called anti-national by the government. The farmers are sitting in protest. They belong to Punjab. Half of their families serve in the army. But they are called anti-national. If I say something then I will be called as anti-national." "If you call opposition as anti-national, then it is like an emergency. The government has no standards. It is a democracy and you have to listen to the voice of the opposition," Raut added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Central government over its stand on dissenting voices in the country. In a tweet, the former Congress president said, "For Modi Govt: Dissenting students are anti-nationals. Concerned citizens are urban naxals. Migrant labourers are Covid carriers. Rape victims are nobody. Protesting farmers are Khalistani. And crony capitalists are best friends." (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and UK to move forward on trade talks as Johnson plans visit

India and Britain will push negotiations on trade ties, their foreign ministers said after talks in New Delhi on Tuesday, as both countries seek to restart economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishanka...

Soccer-Messi salary at Barca 'unsustainable', says presidential candidate

Lionel Messis salary is too big for Barcelona due to their financial predicament, presidential candidate Emili Rousaud has said, adding that he wishes to keep the clubs all-time top scorer on a reduced contract. Messi, who sought an exit fr...

Congress sets in motion process for picking new chief for Telangana unit

After successive electoral defeats, Congress in Telangana is now faced with the task of choosing a successor to its state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has resigned from the post after the partys dismal showing in the recent civic poll...

4 farmers returning from protest sites near Delhi killed in two separate accidents

Four Punjab farmers returning from protest sites near Delhi borders were killed in two separate road accidents on Tuesday. In the first incident, two farmers belonging to Patiala were killed in an early morning accident after their tractor-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020