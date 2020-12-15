Left Menu
Darekar moves breach of privilege motion against BMC chief

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday moved a breach of privilege motion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council against BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for allegedly not responding to letters he wrote to the civic chief on several issues, including COVID-19.

Updated: 15-12-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:44 IST
BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday moved a breach of privilege motion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council against BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for allegedly not responding to letters he wrote to the civic chief on several issues, including COVID-19. Darekar, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said he had written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief on issues like COVID-19, illegal structures, dilapidated buildings and cleaning of drains in Mumbai.

Speaking in the Council, Darekar said it is expected that public representatives get replies to their letters from officials within a stipulated time frame. ''I got a phone call from the commissioner saying replies were given to some of my letters, and that officials concerned have been asked to give replies to remaining letters,'' he said.

''It is a contempt of the rights of leader of the opposition. Hence, I am moving the motion,'' Darekar said in the House. Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar said action will be taken on the motion ''as per rules''.

Till Monday, Mumbai reported 2,87,303 COVID-19 cases and 10,988 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures. PTI ENM GK GK

