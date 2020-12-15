Left Menu
Development News Edition

JDS 'completely' opposes the anti-cow slaughter bill: Deve Gowda

The BJP has gone ahead to pass the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020 in the Karnataka Legislature, which will cause unrest in the society and disturb the growth of people, Gowda said in a statement.The bill -- Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020 -- was listed to be tabled in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP does not enjoy majority, on Tuesday as per the days agenda.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:48 IST
JDS 'completely' opposes the anti-cow slaughter bill: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday reiterated his party's opposition to the anti-cow slaughter bill passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. ''The BJP has gone ahead to pass the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020 in the Karnataka Legislature, which will cause unrest in the society and disturb the growth of people,'' Gowda said in a statement.

The bill -- Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020 -- was listed to be tabled in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP does not enjoy majority, on Tuesday as per the day's agenda. But, that was not to be as the Council witnessed high drama on Tuesday with members hurling abuses and pushing each other and Deputy Chairman being pulled down from the Chairman's seat, over a row pertaining to no confidence motion, and it was adjourned since die within minutes after it met for the day.

Currently, the ruling BJP is the single largest party in the Council with 31 members, followed by Congress with 29 including the chairman. The JD(S) has 14 members and there is one independent. ''Our party Janata Dal Secular 'completely' opposes this bill'', Deve Gowda said.

According to him, the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act-1964 is already in place. However, in 2010 the then BJP government had introduced the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2010 which proposed to increase the punishment and fine from one to seven times ''keeping a community in mind and to target them''.

The 87-year-old JD(S) patriarch said the governor at the time had referred it to then President Pratibha Patil stating that certain provisions in the law need her approval, he added. After the change in government in 2013, the bill was withdrawn by the then Congress government, Gowda explained.

Deve Gowda's statement came on a day when the BJP was planning to move a no-confidence motion against the chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council K Prathapachandra Shetty and unseat him with the JD(S) help. The JD(S) had supported the government in the passage of the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act-2020 in the Council on December seven.

The JD(S) second-in-command and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had shown some soft corner towards the BJP when he recently said the goodwill of the people of Karnataka he had earned while heading a coalition government with the BJP in 2006-07 was lost when he tied up with the Congress in 2018-19 and became the Chief Minister of the coalition government..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure reduction in SAM, MAM among children: Thane ZP CEO

Thane Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Bhausaheb Dangde on Tuesday expressed concern over the presence of 118 children under the severe acute malnutrition SAM and 1,056 under the moderate acute malnutrition MAM categories in the distr...

ADB approves $123 loan for building disaster-resilient walkways in Manila

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 123 million loan to help the Philippines build safe, wide, well-lit, and disaster-resilient elevated walkways for pedestrians along Manilas most congested thoroughfare, the Epifanio de Los Santo...

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border.

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border....

Somalia cuts ties with Kenya, shots fired at Mogadishu protests

Somalia severed diplomatic relations with neighbouring Kenya on Tuesday, accusing it of meddling in politics as protests and gunfire erupted in the capital Mogadishu over delayed elections. The dispute could undermine cooperation in the fig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020