Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top foreign foreign stories at 2000 hrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:10 IST
Top foreign foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN31 BANGLA-INDIA Hasina-Modi to hold virtual summit on Thursday Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit on Thursday during which the two countries are expected to sign nine agreements in different fields, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said on Tuesday. FGN16 US-ELECTORS-LDALL BIDEN 'Time to turn the page', says Biden after Electoral College confirms his win over Trump in US election Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has told election-weary Americans that it is time to ''turn the page'', after the Electoral College affirmed his triumph over President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede and filed a litany of legal challenges to overturn the poll results.

FGN18 UK-PM-INDIA-VISIT UK PM Johnson accepts PM Modi's invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade on January 26, Downing Street said here on Tuesday, marking his first major bilateral visit since taking office last year and the first since Britain's exit from the European Union. FGN14 US-MODI-LAWSUIT-DISMISS US court terminates USD 100-million lawsuit against PM Modi, Amit Shah Washington: A US court has dismissed a USD 100-million lawsuit filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the litigants - a separatist Kashmir Khalistan outfit and two associates - failed to appear before it at two scheduled hearings.

FGN20 UK-TECH-FINE UK plans hefty fines, blocks on tech firms for harmful online content London: The UK government has set out new powers that could see tech companies facing fines of up to 18 million pounds or 10 per cent of their annual global turnover, whichever is higher, if they fail to act on harmful online content. FGN22 ISRAEL-INDIA-JEWS 252 Indian Jews from the Bnei Menashe community immigrate to Israel Tel Aviv: A total of 252 Jews, including infants and elderly, from India's north-eastern Bnei Menashe community on Tuesday landed at the Ben-Gurion airport here as immigrants and to start a new life in Israel.

FGN 23 SINGAPORE-INDIA-FARMERS Singapore police investigates social media posts supporting Indian farmers' protest Singapore: The Singapore Police on Tuesday said it is investigating social media posts showing people gathering here without permission in support of protesting Indian farmers and issued a ''strong reminder'' that it would not allow assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries. FGN30 UK-STOCK-INDIAN-COMPANY India's Tirupati Graphite lists with Green Mark on London Stock Exchange London: Tirupati Graphite has become the latest Indian company to list on London Stock Exchange's Main Market, raising 6 million pounds in equity capital from both institutional and retail investors.

FGN21 PAK-PDM-LEADERS Opposition leaders booked in Lahore rally case as PDM gives Imran Khan ultimatum to quit Lahore: Pakistan Democratic Movement's top leaders, including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, were booked on Tuesday for causing irreparable damage to a national asset after its Minar-e-Pakistan rally here, as the 11-party opposition alliance set January 31 deadline for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down or face long march on Islamabad. FGN6 US-BRAR-LD RESIGN US Attorney General William Barr resigns Washington: US Attorney General William Barr, who of late had publicly differed with President Donald Trump on allegations of voter fraud in the November 3 presidential elections, has resigned.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate leader McConnell acknowledges Biden winner of U.S. presidency

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of th...

Cold tightens its grip in north India, dense fog engulfs many states

Cold conditions intensified in parts of north India on Tuesday and dense fog engulfed many states as Delhi registered its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far while night temperatures in Kashmir dipped below the freezing point. F...

Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll

Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S....

Soccer-Feyenoord confirm Slot appointment for next season

Dutch side Feyenoord have appointed former AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot to take over from Dick Advocaat next season, finally confirming the widely expected move on Tuesday. Slot was sacked by Alkmaar earlier this month when he was linked in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020