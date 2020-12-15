Left Menu
RS MP and NPP Meghalaya unit chief WR Kharlukhi tests positive for COVID

He is observing isolation at home and is well, they said.This is to inform that Dr WR Kharlukhi, MP Rajya Sabha and State President of National Peoples Party Meghalaya, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, NPP spokesperson MN Marak said in a statement.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:33 IST
Meghalaya Rajya Sabha MP and ruling National Peoples Party state president WR Kharlukhi tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, party sources said. He is observing isolation at home and is well, they said.

''This is to inform that Dr WR Kharlukhi, MP Rajya Sabha and State President of National Peoples Party Meghalaya, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday,'' NPP spokesperson MN Marak said in a statement. He said Kharlukhi has isolated himself and is taking care of his health and has requested that anyone who has come in contact with him in the last few days to keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested.

Kharlukhi got infected days after NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Over 28 persons who came in close contact with the chief minister had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Till date, over 13,000 infection cases were detected in Meghalaya with 131 casualties..

