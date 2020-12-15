"BJP is real tukde-tukde gang, destroying national unity", says Sukhbir Badal

Left Menu
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday lashed out at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the farmers' protest against the three agricultural sector laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:40 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday lashed out at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the farmers' protest against the three agricultural sector laws. He also accused the ruling central government of being the "real tukde-tukde gang" and attempting to destroy national unity by maliciously "pushing patriotic Punjab into communal flames" for political gain.

"BJP is the real tukde-tukde gang in the country. It has smashed national unity to pieces, shamelessly inciting Hindus against Muslims and now desperate setting peace loving Punjabi Hindus against their Sikh brethren especially farmers," he posted on Twitter. "They (BJP) are pushing patriotic Punjab into communal flames," he added.

Akali Dal leader and former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal had returned his Padma Vibhushan in support of farmers' protest against the agricultural sector laws. Earlier Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD leader, resigned from Union Ministry in protest against new farm laws passed in Parliament earlier in September. SAD has been the oldest ally pulled out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance coalition at the Centre. (ANI)

