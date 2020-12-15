Biden says he spoke with McConnell, looks forward to working with him

Biden says he spoke with McConnell, looks forward to working with himReuters | Wilmington | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:33 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had spoken with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and the two of them agreed to get together soon.
"While we disagree on a lot of things, there are things we can work together on," Biden told reporters. "We agreed to get together sooner (rather) than later."
