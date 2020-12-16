Left Menu
TMC will not get even 100 seats : Mukul Roy

There is big and strong fight before us and we have to win as Amit Shah Ji wants at least 200 seats in Bengal to turn it into Sonar Bangla and push TMC to the bottom like CPI-M. Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said that earlier she did not sit with rich persons but now she does just that.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 16-12-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:22 IST
BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy claimed on Tuesday that TMC will not get even 100 seats out of the total 294 in the West Bengal assembly polls in 2021. He said all those who are keeping themselves away from BJP because of misunderstandings must be convinced to return to its fold.

''With responsibility I am saying that TMC will not even cross the 100 seat mark in the coming state poll,'' he told a meeting of BJP workers at Shimurali in Nadia district. ''Ask TMC to say how many seat they are going to win,'' he said.

Asking party workers to convince those who were staying away from the party due to misunderstanding, Roy said ''This is not the time for ego. There is big and strong fight before us and we have to win as Amit Shah Ji wants at least 200 seats in Bengal to turn it into Sonar Bangla and push TMC to the bottom like CPI-M.'' Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said that earlier she did not sit with rich persons but now she does just that. He hit out at the state government for the power rates in West Bengal, which she said is the highest in the country.

Roy, who was earlier a prominent leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress, criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for misusing funds given by the Centre post Cyclone Amphan. ''In two phases Modi handed over Rs 3400 crore to the Bengal government for Amphan effected people. But the poor people remained in the same plight'', Roy iterated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bengal later this week and address two rallies on December 19 and 20, he added. PTI COR KK KK KK.

