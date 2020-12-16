Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate's Schumer says was told McConnell urged Republicans to not object to election results

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally that gave the recent presidential election victory to Democrat Joe Biden. "I am told he (McConnell) ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 01:42 IST
U.S. Senate's Schumer says was told McConnell urged Republicans to not object to election results

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally that gave the recent presidential election victory to Democrat Joe Biden.

"I am told he (McConnell) ... urged members to just go forward, not to mess around with the Electoral College or any shenanigans," Schumer told reporters. Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ratify the presidential election results.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari appoint F2 runner-up Ilott as F1 test driver

Britains Callum Ilott will be Ferraris Formula One test driver next season, the Italian team said on Tuesday. Ilott, 22, was Formula Two runner-up to Germanys Mick Schumacher this year but missed out on a Formula One race seat for 2021. He ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, dollar slumps as risk appetite rises

Stocks gained and the dollar hovered near a 2-12-year low on Tuesday as positive coronavirus vaccine news and progress toward further U.S. fiscal stimulus and a Brexit deal encouraged investors to embrace risk.Optimism that a 1.4 trillion s...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures.The British-run region h...

U.S. says monarch butterflies deserve protection, but must wait in line

Monarch butterflies deserve federal protection under the Endangered Species Act, President Donald Trumps administration said on Tuesday, but the black-and-orange insects must wait in line behind 161 other species facing more imminent threat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020