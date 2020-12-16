Left Menu
PM Modi extends birthday wishes to former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on his 61st birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:31 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on his 61st birthday. ''Best wishes to former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long life, filled with the best health,'' Modi tweeted.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy thanked Prime Minister for the wishes. "Thank you for your wishes Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

Son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy has served two terms as the Chief Minister of Karnataka -- 2006 to 2007 and 2018 to 2019. (ANI)

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Uttarakhand CM pays floral tributes to fallen soldiers on Vijay Diwas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the fallen soldiers here at Gandhi Park on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Rawat in an official statement said, I pay tribute to all the soldiers of the Indi...

Should COVID cancel Christmas? UK says it is a personal decision

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government thinks people should make their own personal decision about gathering for Christmas but they should also consider the COVID-19 risks to vulnerable family members, a minister said on Wednesday...

Metro car shed project to save almost Rs 5,500 crores, says Aaditya Thackeray

As Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the metro car shed project at Mumbais Kanjurmarg, States Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said this project will save almost Rs 5,500 crores of government. Honble HC has granted a s...

Hospital beds run short in St Petersburg as COVID vaccine delivered across Russia

St Petersburg is running dangerously low on hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, city authorities said, as deliveries of Russias Sputnik V vaccine began on Wednesday across the country. Biotech group Biocad, licenced to produce Sputnik V, s...
