PM Modi extends birthday wishes to former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on his 61st birthday. ''Best wishes to former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long life, filled with the best health,'' Modi tweeted.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy thanked Prime Minister for the wishes. "Thank you for your wishes Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

Son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy has served two terms as the Chief Minister of Karnataka -- 2006 to 2007 and 2018 to 2019. (ANI)