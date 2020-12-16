PM Modi extends birthday wishes to former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on his 61st birthday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on his 61st birthday. ''Best wishes to former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long life, filled with the best health,'' Modi tweeted.
Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy thanked Prime Minister for the wishes. "Thank you for your wishes Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.
Son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy has served two terms as the Chief Minister of Karnataka -- 2006 to 2007 and 2018 to 2019. (ANI)
