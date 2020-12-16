Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi attacks Mamata over remarks on AIMIM

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks that the BJP was spending money to bring in a party from Hyderabad to her state to divide Hindu-Muslim votes, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Muslim voters were not her jagir property.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:25 IST
Owaisi attacks Mamata over remarks on AIMIM

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks that the BJP was 'spending money' to bring in a party from Hyderabad to her state to divide Hindu-Muslim votes, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Muslim voters were not her 'jagir' (property). Rebutting Banerjee's comments, Owaisi tweeted, ''So far you've only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You dont like Muslims who think & speak for themselves.

You've insulted our voters in Bihar. Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on ''vote cutters''.. Muslim voters aren't your jagir.'' While addressing a rally in the poll-bound state on Tuesday, Banerjee had slammed the saffron party for allegedly trying to import AIMIM in Bengal to sharpen the communal polarisation and divide the Hindu-Muslim votes among themselves. She also alleged that the BJP was spending crores of rupees to bring in AIMIM.

The AIMIM, after its good show in the Bihar assembly polls, has announced to contest in next year's Bengal polls. Political parties in West Bengal are apprehensive that political equations in the communally-polarised state is set to witness significant changes as the sway of non-BJP parties over minorities, a key factor in several seats, appears to be set for a stiff challenge with AIMIM announcing that it will enter the fray in Bengal.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said. Modi will attend the online function along with Union Education M...

Cabinet approves next round of spectrum auction

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the next round of spectrum auction to be held in March in which frequencies of 2,251 megahertz would be sold, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. The government will not put on sale spec...

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre for notification on environmental appraisal of power, mining projects

Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice on a petition challenging Centres notification constituting the Expert Appraisal Committee EAC for environmental appraisal of thermal power and coal mining projects. The bench of Justice DN Pate...

Hartek Solar bags 1.8-MW rooftop project from Bikaji

Hartek Solar on Wednesday said it has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project from FMCG firm Bikaji. Consolidating on its Pan-India presence, Hartek Solar, the rooftop solar division of Hartek Group... has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project in the ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020