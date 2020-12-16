Left Menu
Jodhpur: Power discom junior engineer, brother held in bribery case

A junior engineer of a power distribution company has been arrested along with his brother while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 27,000 in Rajasthans Jodhpur district, an ACB official said on WednesdaySahi Ram Kadvasra and his brother Mukesh had demanded the bribe in lieu of an electricity connection from the complainant, Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB DGP B L Soni said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:30 IST
A junior engineer of a power distribution company has been arrested along with his brother while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 27,000 in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, an ACB official said on Wednesday

Sahi Ram Kadvasra and his brother Mukesh had demanded the bribe in lieu of an electricity connection from the complainant, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DGP B L Soni said. He said Mukesh is a forest guard in Ratangarh of Jodhpur. The residence of the accused and other locations are being searched, he said, adding that a case has been registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

