People repose faith in LDF, BJP fails miserably: Yechury on Kerala local body election trends

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday lauded the commendable performance of Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the local body election in Kerala where counting of votes in the local body elections is inching towards the final lap.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:14 IST
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday lauded the commendable performance of Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the local body election in Kerala where counting of votes in the local body elections is inching towards the final lap.

The ruling LDF has gained a clear edge in the village, block, district panchayats, municipal and corporation councils in Kerala. As per latest trends, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF is leading in 516 out of the total 941 gram panchayats, according to the State Election Commission figures. The Congress-led UDF was ahead in 375 gram panchayats while NDA is leading in 22 gram panchayats.

Out of the six corporations in the state, the LDF and the UDF were leading in three each. Speaking to ANI, the CPI(M) general secretary said that the BJP has been cut to size in local body election and this is the victory of the political life taken by the CPI(M) and the left front and the LDF government in Kerala and alternative policy of BJP and its communal polarisation.

"First of all our congratulation and salute to the people of Kerala for reposing the faith in LDF govt. It is not the BJP's gain any ground despite all its misinformation and mispropaganda and despite the using central agencies in order to defame and character assassination of Chief Minister and all our leaders of LDF. They have failed miserably. They claim was to control and capture the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation at least but they were dismal in the third position," Yechury told ANI. The Kerala local body polls were held in three phases. The first phase saw a turnout of 73.12 per cent, while the second phase saw 76.78 per cent and the third and final phase 78.64 per cent.

A total of 21,893 wards in 1,200 local self-governing bodies, including six corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats and 87 municipalities went to the polls in on December 8, 10 and 14. (ANI)

