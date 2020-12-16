Cong targets govt over death of Sikh preacher near Singhu border

The Congress on Wednesday targeted the central government after a Sikh preacher, who was supporting the farmers' stir against the farm laws, allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border. Police had said that they had received a call that Sant Ram Singh (65) had shot himself, and they were trying to verify a handwritten note in Punjabi, purportedly left behind by him, that says he was unable to bear the ''pain of farmers''.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government should quit its ''stubbornness'' and withdraw the laws. ''Sant Baba Ram Singh Ji of Karnal committed suicide after seeing the plight of farmers on the Kundli border. My condolences and tribute in this hour of grief. Many farmers have sacrificed their lives. The brutality of the Modi government has crossed all limits. Quit stubbornness and immediately withdraw the anti-agricultural law,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also blamed the government for the incident. An official of the Sonipat police said they had received a call that Sant Ram Singh, who hailed from Karnal, allegedly shot himself.

He was rushed to a hospital in Panipat where doctors declared him brought dead. The official said the exact spot where the incident took place is being verified and police are in the process of recording statements of the deceased's family members.

SAD spokesperson and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed grief over the incident and urged farmers to exercise restraint..