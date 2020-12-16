Left Menu
Goa cabinet decides to have 5-day long Assembly session in Jan

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend to the Governor that a five-day long session of the Legislative Assembly be held from January 25. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave this information.The cabinet took a decision to recommend to the governor to hold a five-day long session of the Assembly from January 25, he said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-12-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 23:07 IST
The Goa cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend to the Governor that a five-day long session of the Legislative Assembly be held from January 25. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave this information.

''The cabinet took a decision to recommend to the governor to hold a five-day long session of the Assembly from January 25,'' he said. Budget will not be placed during the January session, he said, adding that a longer session would held later for that purpose.

