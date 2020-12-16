Over 57 pc voting recorded in 7th phase of DDC polls across J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma on Wednesday said that 57.22 per cent voting was recorded in the seventh phase in the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections held today across Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said that polling was by and large peaceful in the poll going 31 constituencies of DDC including 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division that witnessed 57.22 per cent of polling.

The SEC informed that polling was held in 1852 polling stations including 1068 from the Kashmir division and 784 from the Jammu division. He further informed that the Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 71.93 per cent with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 80.12 per cent followed by the Reasi district with 76.75 per cent and 75.6 per cent voting recorded in Udhampur district.

"The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Doda district which recorded 58.82 per cent," he said. "The Kashmir division recorded 39.52 per cent average voter turnout with Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 70.47 per cent followed by Baramulla with 59.53 per cent and Kupwara district recorded 59.23 per cent polling," he added.

Giving district-wise details, the SEC said that in Kashmir division the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 45.11 per cent, Ganderbal 53.69 per cent, Anantnag 22.46 per cent, Kulgam 17.98 per cent, Pulwama 11.06 per cent and 6.55 per cent polling was registered in Shopian. "Similarly, in Jammu division poll percentage of 74.38 per cent was recorded in Samba, 72.85 per cent in Kathua, 67.75 per cent in Ramban, 73.10 per cent in Rajouri, 69.89 per cent in Kishtwar and 68.66 per cent in Jammu district," Sharma stated.

He further said that 393200 (210479 male and 182721 female votes) people exercised their right to franchise for the seventh phase across the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. He added that counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to poll in the seventh phase is being conducted. (ANI)