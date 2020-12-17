Ex-BJP MP Satyadev Singh dies at hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Former BJP MP and senior party leader Satyadev Singh, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, died during treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon, his family said on Thursday. Singh, 75, breathed his last on Wednesday night.

After testing negative for coronavirus, Singh was still undergoing treatment at the hospital, the family said. On December 5, his wife Saroj Rani Singh died at a hospital in Lucknow.

Satyadev Singh was elected as Bhartiya Lokdal MP from Gonda in 1977 and was BJP MP from Balrampur in 1991 and 1996. He was also the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha between 1980 and 1985.

Singh was currently the state president of BJP discipline committee and a member of BJP national executive. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior BJP leaders have condoled the former MP's demise.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters..