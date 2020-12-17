Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 3:05 p.m.

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and suggested the Centre to put on hold the implementation of three contentious agri laws as it was thinking of setting up an ''impartial and independent'' panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions to resolve the impasse. 2:42 p.m. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says India is true friend as both countries sign seven pacts.

1:38 p.m. Exports of sectors such as agriculture and pharmaceuticals have recorded significant growth even during COVID-19 pandemic, and there is a need to sustain this, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Thursday.

1:33 p.m. Amid high-pitched political campaigns for next year's battle of ballots in West Bengal, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain on Thursday held hectic parleys with district officials to review poll preparedness across the state.

1:13 p.m. The DMK on Thursday slammed the Centre for its decision to not to hold the winter session of Parliament in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and charged it with having a ''big brother'' attitude by ''ignoring'' opposition parties on such matters.

12:55 p.m. Natural variations in ultraviolet radiation influences the spread of the novel coronavirus, says a new study which adds that the effect is still modest compared to that of measures like physical distancing, and mask wearing.

The National Green Tribunal has rejected a plea by the Madhya Pradesh government seeking an extension of time for compliance of directions for waste management due to COVID-19. 12:51 p.m.

At least 21 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,574, a health department official said on Thursday. 12:45 p.m.

Popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres, who was recently diagnosed with the coronavirus, has shared a health update, saying that she is on the mend. 12:12 p.m.

The refurbished Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad will host the knock-out matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship, from January 20-31. 12:43 p.m.

The appliances and consumer electronics industry, which lost around 25 per cent of annual sales in the COVID-19-hit 2020, expects to regain the lost ground next year through a special focus on digital initiatives, emerging trends, change in consumer behaviour as well as the impetus to ramp up domestic manufacturing activities. 12:37 p.m.

Former BJP MP and senior party leader Satyadev Singh, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, died during treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon, his family said on Thursday. 12:20 p.m.

Indian professionals are cautiously optimistic heading into 2021 as two in five Indian professionals expect an increase in the number of new jobs, LinkedIn year-end data shows. 12:03 p.m.

Criticising the Centre's decision not to hold the winter session of Parliament, the Shiv Sena on Thursday claimed the Union government wants to evade discussion on issues like the ongoing farmers' protest, country's economic situation and border standoff with China. 11:38 a.m.

Puducherry adds 40 new COVID-19 cases as UT's tally rises to 37,622. 11:06 a.m.

Mizoram records five new COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 4,085. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,37,329 with the addition of 450 new cases, an official said on Thursday.

11:02 a.m. The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 99,56,557 and the death toll rose to 1,44,451 with 355 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 10:51 a.m.

The Central Railway on Thursday started air-conditioned local train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section in Mumbai. 10:30 a.m.

The inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20 will be a low-key affair restricted for the public, the organisers said, urging people to participate in the historic event from home in view of the coronavirus pandemic. 9:36 a.m.

COVID-19 tally in Andamans rises to 4,850 with eight new cases. 9:28 a.m.

Telangana logs 509 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths. 9:09 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 190 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.