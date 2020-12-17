Kovind to attend Goa Liberation Day celebration on Dec 19

Left Menu
President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive on a two-day visit to Goa on Saturday and attend a cultural event to celebrate the 60th year of the states liberation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind (Photo ANI) Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive on a two-day visit to Goa on Saturday and attend a cultural event to celebrate the 60th year of the state's liberation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. The state was liberated from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

On Saturday, Sawant will unfurl the national flag at a function in Campal Stadium in Panaji. President Kovind would arrive in Goa in the afternoon after which he will go to the Raj Bhavan near Panaji, the chief minister told reporters here.

In the evening, Kovind along with Governor B S Koshyari, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and Sawant will lay wreath at martyrs' memorial in the Azad Maidan near here. After that, the President will attend a cultural event at D B Bandodkar ground in the state capital, the CM said.

Around 150 to 200 Goan artists will be participating in the cultural event. The President will also address people of Goa on the occasion of the Liberation Day, Sawant said.

The Goa government has planned a year-long celebration during which it will showcase various cultural and social aspects of the state to the world, he said. The government will also give a face-lift to various memorials associated with the liberation movement.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

