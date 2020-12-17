Left Menu
Suvendu Adhikari resigns from TMC

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari formally tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, when he also resigned from the state Legislative Assembly, sources confirmed on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:54 IST
Former West Bengal Minister Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari formally tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, when he also resigned from the state Legislative Assembly, sources confirmed on Thursday. In his resignation letter, addressed to the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked the TMC for the opportunities given to him.

"I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect. I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that have been given to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party," he wrote. Meanwhile, West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee confirmed receiving Adhikari's resignation letter from the Secretariat, however, he denied to comment if the resignation was accepted or rejected.

"I have received Suvendu Adhikari's resignation letter from my Secretariat. I have examined it and will issue a detailed order. Till then it would be wrong to comment if it has been accepted or rejected," Speaker Banerjee told media. Another TMC rebel, MLA Jitendra Tiwari, who had threatened to quit the party on Wednesday at a public event, claimed that Adhikari had told him about his plan to join the BJP.

"Suvendu Adhikari told me that he's going to join the BJP. I, however, am supposed to meet Didi (Mamata Banerjee). I will meet her and tell her what I have to say," said Tiwari while addressing media today.

