MHA transfers 3 IPS officers from WB, Mamata calls it unconstitutional

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued transfer orders of three IPS officers from West Bengal, sending them on central deputation on Thursday, a move West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed "unconstitutional", calling it a "colourable exercise of power".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:22 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued transfer orders of three IPS officers from West Bengal, sending them on central deputation on Thursday, a move West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed "unconstitutional", calling it a "colourable exercise of power". As per reports, officer Bholanath Pandey has been transferred to the Bureau of Police Research and Development, Rajeev Mishra to Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Praveen Tripathi has been sent to Sashastra Seema Bal. The MHA has asked the Government of West Bengal to relieve the officers for their respective new postings.

Following this Banerjee tweeted, "The Government of India's order of central deputation for the three serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the state's objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954." She said this act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the state's jurisdiction and demoralise the serving officers in West Bengal. "This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It is unconstitutional and completely unacceptable."

"We would not allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the state machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist and undemocratic forces," said Banerjee. The senior officers were allegedly in charge of the security during Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda's visit to Diamond Harbour when his convoy was attacked earlier this month. Following this, the MHA had summoned the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police over the law and order situation in the state. However, the West Bengal government decided not to send them. West Bengal is due Assembly polls in mid-2021. (ANI)

