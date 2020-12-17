Left Menu
BJP's blueprint for Mission Bengal - micro-level teams deployed for Lok Sabha constituencies

The BJP is deploying five Union ministers and other central leaders to West Bengal and has assigned them to manage six to seven Lok Sabha constituencies each in the state, which heads into Assembly polls early next year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP is deploying five Union ministers and other central leaders to West Bengal and has assigned them to manage six to seven Lok Sabha constituencies each in the state, which heads into Assembly polls early next year. "On the electoral front in Bengal, five Union Ministers have been given the responsibility of five to six Lok Sabha constituencies," sources in the party said on Thursday.

Union Minister Amit Shah is headed for the state this week, his second visit in one and a half months. On his two-day visit from November 5-6, Shah had held meetings with party leaders. Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel and Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) Mansukh Mandaviya have been given the responsibility of looking after six Lok Sabha constituencies each, while Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Water Resources Sanjeev Balyan and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda has been asked to look after five Lok Sabha constituencies each.

The sources said that two senior Cabinet Ministers from other states have also been tasked with looking after some constituencies in West Bengal. "Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given the responsibility of three Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengal's Habra and Hubli where he will be responsible for all the preparations being made from the point of view of elections. Narottam Mishra, senior Cabinet Minister of Madhya Pradesh has been given responsibility for the West Bengal elections. Mishra will be looking after the work of three Lok Sabha constituencies in Bardhaman region of Bengal," they said further.

The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections, and is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to form the next government in the state. Elections to the 294- seat West Bengal assembly is likely to be held in a few months time. (ANI)

