Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's lower house approves euthanasia bill

The bill, which allows for euthanasia and assisted suicide for people with "serious and incurable" or debilitating diseases that cause "unbearable suffering," was passed by 198-138 votes, while a few dozen protesters rallied outside to a funeral beat of several drums. The document will now go to the senate, which can either sign it into law or send it back to congress with amendments.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:23 IST
Spain's lower house approves euthanasia bill

Spain took a major step toward legalising euthanasia on Thursday as the lower house of parliament approved a bill allowing the seriously ill to choose to end their life, despite staunch opposition from the political right and religious groups. The bill, which allows for euthanasia and assisted suicide for people with "serious and incurable" or debilitating diseases that cause "unbearable suffering," was passed by 198-138 votes, while a few dozen protesters rallied outside to a funeral beat of several drums.

The document will now go to the senate, which can either sign it into law or send it back to congress with amendments. Without amendments it could be approved by spring 2021. If passed, Spain would become the fourth country in the European Union to legalise the practices after Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Biden's son Hunter

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had nothing to do with any potential prosecution of President-elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter, who has disclosed that his taxes are being investigated by a federal prosecutor in Delaware. Trump w...

Swiss court rejects Russia's appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the countrys flag, but halved the period of the ban to two years from four. The ruling will leave Russia...

Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape

A Turkish court hearing the case against four pilots, two flight attendants and a private airline official accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul, on Thursday rejected a reque...

Centre's welfare schemes reached every household without any discrimination: Jitendra Singh in J-K

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Centres welfare schemes have reached every needy household without any discrimination or consideration of vote bank. Addressing a public meeting at Kaghote near here, he said the beneficiar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020