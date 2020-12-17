Left Menu
New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

. DES45 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 714 fresh cases Chandigarh Haryana on Thursday reported 17 more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,782, even as 714 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,55,728.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL29 PB-FARMERS-DEATH Farmer dies near Tikri border Chandigarh: A 38-year-old farmer from Punjab was found dead at a protest site near the Tikri border on Thursday morning, police said. .

DES32 PB-HARSIMRAT-KEJRIWAL Kejriwal indulged in cheap theatrics by tearing copies of farm laws: Harsimrat Chandigarh: Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in “cheap theatrics” by tearing copies of the farm laws. DES47 PB-SAD-BJP Why have you 'abandoned' Vajpayee's principles, SAD asks BJP Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked the BJP why it has “abandoned” the principles of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. . DES37 PB-AMARINDER-RAHUL Rahul's walkout from defence panel's meet 'totally justified', says Amarinder Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi's walkout from a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence was “totally justified” and stressed that the panel should have discussed strategic security issues. .

DES48 PB-VIRUS-CASES Punjab records 449 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths Chandigarh: Punjab's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,61,831 on Thursday with 449 fresh infections and the death toll climbed to 5,150 as 15 more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin. . DEL44 FARMERS-HIGHWAY-DHABAS Highway dhabas wait for customers, count their losses as COVID and farmers’ stir take a toll New Delhi/Chandigarh: The highway much travelled is now the road hardly taken and scores of dhabas along the Delhi-Punjab route that once buzzed with truckers, tourists and others say their earnings are down by up to 90 per cent – done in by the coronavirus pandemic and now the 22-day farmers’ protest. .

DES34 HR-LD PREACHER Sikh preacher suicide: Akalis pay respects at his gurdwara; Haryana, Punjab CMs offer condolences Chandigarh: Akali leaders and a large number of followers of Sikh preacher Sant Ram Singh, who apparently committed suicide because he was unable to bear the ''pain of farmers'', paid their last respects to him at his gurdwara in Karnal on Thursday. . DES45 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 714 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Thursday reported 17 more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,782, even as 714 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,55,728. .

DEL7 UP-AYODHYA-MOSQUE Foundation stone for Ayodhya mosque to be laid on R-Day; blueprint this week Ayodhya (UP): The blueprint of the mosque to replace the Babri Masjid will be unveiled this Saturday and its foundation laid on Republic Day on the five-acre land allotted for it here, members of the Trust formed for its construction said.. .

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

