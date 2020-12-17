Kinnar Akhada demands equal treatment

Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi on Thursday demanded the same facilities as being given to other ‘akhadas’ (religious orders) by the Uttarakhand government. Describing the community of ‘kinnars’ (transgenders) as an integral part of the Hindu society since ancient times, she alleged the community had been exploited by invaders who had distanced it from the Hindu faith.

Tripathi performed a puja at Har-ki-Pauri ghat of the Ganga and said the Kinnar Akhada should be given the same facilities as being given by the state government to 13 other Akhadas. She also accused Akhada Parishad of ignoring the Kinnar Akhada.

The Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar also met Joona Akhada's Mahant Harigiri Maharaj and announced that they will take part in the ‘Shahi Snan’ (holy bath) together during the forthcoming Haridwar Kumbh Mela. PTI CORR ALM SRY