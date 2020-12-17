Left Menu
Raj govt fulfilled aspirations of people, ensured state's development: Gehlot

We took timely steps to control the epidemic and also handled the economy affected by the lockdown, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:44 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Rajasthan government has taken decisions which focussed on fulfilling aspirations of people and ensure all-round development of the state. In a tweet on the eve of the second anniversary of the state government, Gehlot expressed gratitude to the people of Rajasthan for supporting him and said that he will continue to work for them.

He said during the coronavirus pandemic, the state government took all possible steps to save lives and livelihood. ''We took timely steps to control the epidemic and also handled the economy affected by the lockdown,'' he said.

Gehlot said during the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government focussed on providing relief to people including migrant workers and distributed free food and ration to the needy..

