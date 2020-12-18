Ireland's Coveney sees 'path to a deal'; fishing biggest issue

Ireland's Coveney sees 'path to a deal'; fishing biggest issueReuters | Dublin | Updated: 18-12-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 01:19 IST
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Thursday said he believed there was a path to a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, adding that fishing was now the most difficult issue to be resolved.
"We believe that with political will there is now a path to a deal," Coveney told parliament. "I hope the existing gaps can be closed with realism and a sense of fairness on both sides."
- READ MORE ON:
- Simon Coveney