Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre encroaching on rights of states: Kejriwal on transfer of three IPS officers from WB

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Centre of blatantly interfering in the West Bengal administration, saying its move to transfer police officers in the state was an assault on federalism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 09:43 IST
Centre encroaching on rights of states: Kejriwal on transfer of three IPS officers from WB

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Centre of blatantly interfering in the West Bengal administration, saying its move to transfer police officers in the state was an ''assault'' on federalism. The TMC government in Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee is strongly opposing the Centre's move to send three IPS officers, who were involved in the security of BJP chief J P Nadda during his recent visit to West Bengal, on central deputation.

''I condemn the Centre's blatant interference in the Bengal administration. Encroaching on the rights of states by attempting to transfer police officers to Centre just before elections, is an assault on federalism and an attempt to destabilize,'' Kejriwal tweeted. The three IPS officers were responsible for the security of Nadda whose convoy was attacked during his recent visit to the state scheduled for Assembly polls in 2021.

The Centre wants them shifted on account of alleged dereliction of duty that led to the attack on Nadda's convoy in Diamond Harbour constituency of TMC MP and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. The West Bengal Chief Minister has slammed the Centre saying the move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's ''unconstitutional'' and completely unacceptable, she has said..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India records 22,890 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Friday, taking its overall tally to 20,000 short of the 10-million mark.India has recorded the worlds second-highest number of infections behind the United States...

Biden names key members of his climate team

US President-elect Joe Biden has announced his climate and energy team, which the transition said is ready on day one to advance his agenda and lead the world to confront the undeniable, accelerating and punishing reality of climate change....

Nigerian official says over 300 abducted schoolboys freed

More than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released, the Katsina State governor said. In an announcement on Nigerian state TV, NTA, on Thursday, Gov. Aminu Bello Masari said the 344 boarding scho...

COVID-19 surge pushes U.S. hospitals to brink as 2nd vaccine nears approval

An unrelenting U.S. coronavirus surge pushed besieged hospitals further to the brink as the United States pressed on with its immunization rollout on Thursday and prepared to ship nearly 6 million doses of a new vaccine on the cusp of winni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020