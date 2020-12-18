Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shivraj Chouhan denies knowledge of cases against govt officers for unaccounted transactions in LS polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday denied having any information regarding cases against government officers for their alleged role in unaccounted cash transactions during Lok Sabha elections last year.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-12-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 09:53 IST
Shivraj Chouhan denies knowledge of cases against govt officers for unaccounted transactions in LS polls
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to media on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday denied having any information regarding cases against government officers for their alleged role in unaccounted cash transactions during Lok Sabha elections last year. Shivraj Chouhan said the state government has not received any information from the Election Commission but assured that they will conduct a probe and punish the culprit.

"We have not received any information from the Election Commission. As soon as we receive it, we will conduct a probe and take strict action against the culprit," said Shivraj Chouhan while answering the media queries. This came after the Election Commission asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral officer to file criminal cases against government officers Sushobhan Banerjee, Sanjay Mane, Arun Mishra and V Madhu Kumar for their alleged role in unaccounted cash transactions during Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

"Commission deliberated upon a report, received from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), intimating its search operations in Madhya Pradesh and its findings of extensive use of unaccounted cash during the General Elections 2019 in Madhya Pradesh," ECI stated in a press release. It is reported that these entities/individuals engaged in unauthorized and unaccounted cash contributions to individuals on behalf of a certain political party, which is reported to be corroborated during searches against persons by the Income Tax department under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The report specifically mentions instances of prima facie involvement/nexus of public/Govt. servants in unauthorized/unaccounted cash transactions, ECI added.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India records 22,890 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Friday, taking its overall tally to 20,000 short of the 10-million mark.India has recorded the worlds second-highest number of infections behind the United States...

Biden names key members of his climate team

US President-elect Joe Biden has announced his climate and energy team, which the transition said is ready on day one to advance his agenda and lead the world to confront the undeniable, accelerating and punishing reality of climate change....

Nigerian official says over 300 abducted schoolboys freed

More than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released, the Katsina State governor said. In an announcement on Nigerian state TV, NTA, on Thursday, Gov. Aminu Bello Masari said the 344 boarding scho...

COVID-19 surge pushes U.S. hospitals to brink as 2nd vaccine nears approval

An unrelenting U.S. coronavirus surge pushed besieged hospitals further to the brink as the United States pressed on with its immunization rollout on Thursday and prepared to ship nearly 6 million doses of a new vaccine on the cusp of winni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020