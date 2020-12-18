Shivraj Chouhan denies knowledge of cases against govt officers for unaccounted transactions in LS polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday denied having any information regarding cases against government officers for their alleged role in unaccounted cash transactions during Lok Sabha elections last year. Shivraj Chouhan said the state government has not received any information from the Election Commission but assured that they will conduct a probe and punish the culprit.

"We have not received any information from the Election Commission. As soon as we receive it, we will conduct a probe and take strict action against the culprit," said Shivraj Chouhan while answering the media queries. This came after the Election Commission asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral officer to file criminal cases against government officers Sushobhan Banerjee, Sanjay Mane, Arun Mishra and V Madhu Kumar for their alleged role in unaccounted cash transactions during Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

"Commission deliberated upon a report, received from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), intimating its search operations in Madhya Pradesh and its findings of extensive use of unaccounted cash during the General Elections 2019 in Madhya Pradesh," ECI stated in a press release. It is reported that these entities/individuals engaged in unauthorized and unaccounted cash contributions to individuals on behalf of a certain political party, which is reported to be corroborated during searches against persons by the Income Tax department under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The report specifically mentions instances of prima facie involvement/nexus of public/Govt. servants in unauthorized/unaccounted cash transactions, ECI added.